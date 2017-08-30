GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice…

Cougars and Hopetown United Rangers grab full points in latest play

Cougars took over the leader board whilst maintaining the winless form of Mahaicony Thunder Hawks with a 9-0 drubbing on Sunday last at the #5 ground, West Coast Berbice when rivalry in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued in Berbice.

Orchestrating the win was Shaquan George who blasted a hat-trick in the 27th, 36th & 42nd minute while there was a brace each for Dwayne Alleyne (13, 22) and Lamar Reid (30, 58). Netting one each was Cefus Chase in the 3rd minute and Rayon Rose in the 54th minute.

Over at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam also on Sunday, Hopetown United Rangers romped to a 4-2 triumph over Corriverton Links. By the end of the first half Hopetown were 2-0 up thanks to goals from the Nicholson brothers, Quency and Denzel in the 10th and 31st minute.

The second half saw a much more determined effort from the Corriverton Links as they pressed forward with more intent but it was Hopetown Rangers which struck again in the 63rd minute through substitute Shamar Sooklall to make it a 3-0 score line.

Five minutes later Links pulled one back through Orwin Blair who breached the Rangers’ defence and goalkeeper Alex Inness in the 68th minute. A handled ball in the area gifted Links their second goal of the match as Captain Cyrus Nicholson made no mistake with the spot kick in the 70th minute.

Hopetown sealed the deal when Dave Torrington converted their fourth goal, hitting past eth diving custodian in the 78th minute to seal the match 4-2 and their fourth win in six matches.