Ex-cop charged for harbouring prison escapees

Former Policeman, Teon Allen, who is before the court for being in possession of an illegal AK-47 rifle, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly harbouring wanted men, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Williams, who broke out of the Camp Street prison on July 9, during a fire and riot.

Allen, 30, of Soesdyke, Highway, East Bank Demerara appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He denied the charge which alleged that between July 9 and 23, he relieved, received, comforted, maintained and assisted Varswyck and Williams.

He will make his next court appearance on September 28.

According to reports, Allen reportedly told ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown, that he transported the escapees and also provided the two fugitives with meals. Varswyck and Williams are said to be the masterminds behind the jail break and fire which left Prison Officer Odinga Wickham dead and five other wardens injured.

Williams was on death row after he was convicted for killing close to two dozen persons in the Bartica and Lusignan Massacres back in 2008. He was handed the death sentence by now Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Varswyck was on remand awaiting trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murders of Guyana Geology and Mines (GGMC) engineer Trevor Abrams and Sterling Products Limited guard Wilfred Stewart.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is presently offering a $10M reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Varswyk, Williams and Cobena Stephens, who escaped from the Camp Street prison during the fire, and Paul Goriah, who was among 13 inmates that escaped from the Lusignan Prison last month.

In January, Allen, Andre Pollydore, 24, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Lloyd Roberts, 36, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were slapped with four charges each – two for illegal possession of firearms and two for illegal possession of ammunition. Allen and Pollydore were later released on bail.

Roberts remains on remand for the murder of Ryan Sergeant, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed outside the Rio Night Club, Queenstown, Georgetown, last September.

The court heard that on January 22, at 81 John Street Campbellville, Georgetown, the men had in their possession two weapons – one being an AK-47 rifle and one 9mm pistol – without being holders of firearm licence. It is also alleged that on the same day, the men had in their possession 60 rounds of 7.62 by 39 ammunition and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition while they were not owners of firearm licence.

According to reports, police acting on information swooped down on a home located at the address and conducted a search during which they found the illegal firearms and ammunition along with several cellular phones.