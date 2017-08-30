Double U-19 Champs receives Hero’s welcome

Perez, Yadram excel for Guyana

The Guyana team which won both the Regional U-19 three-day and 50-over titles

in St Kitts & Nevis returned home yesterday to a Hero’s welcome at Eugene F. Corriera International Airport Ogle, greeted by new Sports Minister Dr George Norton, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, Secretary of the GCB/CGI Anand Sanasie and Chairman of the National Selectors, Rayon Griffith.

Flocked on the runway by the Media just after disembarking their LIAT flight, Minister Norton congratulated the youngsters for making Guyana proud while Sanasie said the team showed that the future of Guyana’s cricket is bright and despite the detractors, the victories attested to the development systems being implemented by the board.

A proud Sanasie added the 50-over format saw the return of West Indies players Baskar Yadram and Joshua Persaud to strengthen the side and informed that all members of the victorious youth team will be included in the various Franchises for the GCB three-day Franchise League with starts this Saturday with four matches.

Skipper Renaldo Ali-Mohammed said it was a great feeling to join Brian Sattuar (2014 in Guyana)

as the only Captains to win both titles in the same year and attributed the success to talent, team spirit and hard and committed work by the players and Coach Julian Moore.

Raymond Perez who started his sports career as a cyclist a few years ago has proven his worth in this sport as he scored over 300 runs (most runs in the 50-over format) which contributed to Guyana playing unbeaten in their six matches. Perez said his goal was to score the most runs and that he achieved.

”It was a bit difficult to move from cycling to cricket but I focused on my goal in St Kitts and I was successful since I made runs in both the three-day and 50-over tournaments. We did well because we played team cricket and had a very good leader (Ali Mohammed)” stated Perez, who plays for DC, locally.

Enterprise’s all-rounder Yadram, who won the Player of the Series for West Indies in both the South Africa and Zimbabwe series for his batting, ended with the most wickets in the tournament for Guyana in St Kitts. Guyana won their fourth consecutive 50-over title and lifted their 15th three-day crown. (Sean Devers)