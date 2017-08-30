Diplomatic Community to face Quantum Leap Security in a charity T20 match

Latest update August 30th, 2017 12:55 AM
The British High Commission, in an effort to match the excitement of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) whilst also providing monetary support for local charities has announced a game of T20 cricket match pitting the best the diplomatic community has to offer against the best of Quantum Leap Security.
The match is slated for the Everest Cricket ground this Saturday bowling off at 13:00hrs with no entrance fee being charged, fans are being urged to support this venture.
According to a release from eth British High Commission, whilst they cannot guarantee the same standard of cricket seen on display in the CPL, they are aiming to ensure that the match offers entertainment and fun for spectators and players alike.
We have no inside information on the composition of the Quantum Leap Security team, however we are confident that the Diplomatic team, comprising of talented players from the British High Commission, Indian High Commission, the EU and others will be victorious.
Whatever the result, local charities will be the winner and we hope that you can show your support by coming to watch what promises to be an interesting spectacle.
