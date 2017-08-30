Latest update August 30th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessmen in mystery plane probe released on bail

Aug 30, 2017 News 0

Police have released the two Lethem businessmen who are at the centre of the investigation into the discovery of a Beechcraft twin-engine aircraft and illegal airstrip at Santa Fe.
“They were released on bail, with certain conditions that they have to adhere to,” a senior police official said. Meanwhile, a police team that is spearheading the investigation has returned from Lethem.
It is alleged that one of the suspects hired the other, who is a contractor, to set up the illegal airstrip in the area where the plane was discovered. Both men own heavy-duty machinery which investigators impounded.
The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights. They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.
A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.
It is alleged that the contractor used his front-end loader to build the illegal airstrip about 10 miles from Santa Fe. It is believed that the plane, said to be Brazilian-registered, and the airstrip, were being used for illegal activities.

More in this category

Sports

Twenty Team North Pakaraima Football Tournament Underway

Twenty Team North Pakaraima Football Tournament Underway

Aug 30, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe on Sunday last declared open the North Pakaraima’s Football tournament being hosted by Paramakatoi Village, Region...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 30, 2017

Team Guyana emerges Champs at Int. Martial Arts tourney in Suriname

Team Guyana emerges Champs at Int. Martial Arts...

Aug 30, 2017

Imam Bacchus and Sons director Baksh wants to see better sporting facilities in Essequibo

Imam Bacchus and Sons director Baksh wants to see...

Aug 30, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 30, 2017

Inter Ministries Tapeball re-scheduled for Friday

Inter Ministries Tapeball re-scheduled for Friday

Aug 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]