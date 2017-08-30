Businessmen in mystery plane probe released on bail

Latest update August 30th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police have released the two Lethem businessmen who are at the centre of the investigation into the discovery of a Beechcraft twin-engine aircraft and illegal airstrip at Santa Fe.
“They were released on bail, with certain conditions that they have to adhere to,” a senior police official said. Meanwhile, a police team that is spearheading the investigation has returned from Lethem.
It is alleged that one of the suspects hired the other, who is a contractor, to set up the illegal airstrip in the area where the plane was discovered. Both men own heavy-duty machinery which investigators impounded.
The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights. They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.
A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.
It is alleged that the contractor used his front-end loader to build the illegal airstrip about 10 miles from Santa Fe. It is believed that the plane, said to be Brazilian-registered, and the airstrip, were being used for illegal activities.
