Bandit shot dead, accomplice turns up at hospital with gunshot wounds

…as businesswoman’s security escort opens fire during botched robbery

A security escort came in for a lot of praise yesterday when he shot and killed a bandit and wounded one of his two accomplices, when they tried to rob the woman he was escorting to Georgetown on the Liliendaal Railway

Embankment Road, Greater Georgetown.

The man was accompanying the 42-year-old businesswoman, who is a supervisor for Interior Flight Services, around 09:45 hrs.

The woman had uplifted several packages, containing cash and gold from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport and was driving to the city with the bodyguard in the passenger’s seat of her motorcar, when they were confronted by two gunmen.

After being previously robbed, the company took extra precaution and sent an escort with the 42-year-old woman.

Kaieteur News was informed that the bandits confronted the duo in the vehicle and as they were fleeing with the valuables, the security opened fire, killing one of them.

The dead bandit has been identified as 24-year-old ex-prison officer, Trydon Munroe of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Munroe was dismissed from the Guyana Prison Service in March last for breaching the agency’s regulations.

Munroe’s alleged accomplice, 23-year-old Mark Griffith of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, managed to escape from the scene on foot, but turned up at the Georgetown Public Hospital an hour later with a gunshot wound to the chest. The driver of a getaway car managed to escape.

Investigators found a .32 pistol with three live matching rounds next to Munroe’s lifeless body.

The police said that the investigation revealed that the woman and her armed escort went to Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and collected several parcels.

As they were returning to Georgetown on the Railway Embankment, a dark-coloured motorcar drove past their vehicle and began driving slowly in front of them before it came to a stop, preventing the businesswoman from proceeding forward.

Munroe and Griffith then exited from the backseat of the vehicle and approached the woman’s car, demanding that she hand over the bags containing cash and gold— this was as Munroe “cranked” his weapon as if he was going to shoot.

Kaieteur News understands that the bags containing the valuables were handed over to the two men and as they were making their way back to their waiting motorcar, the security man came out of the car and opened fire on the men.

Reports are that the two bandits dropped the stolen bags and attempted to run towards their vehicle but the driver sped away, leaving them behind.

This newspaper was informed that Munroe attempted to return fire but instead, collapsed on the roadway where he was later confirmed dead.

His accomplice managed to escape, but made it easy for the lawmen by walking into the hospital.

The police confirmed that he is nursing his injuries under police guard at the hospital, while attempts are being made to locate the getaway driver.

The businesswoman was at the Sparendaam Police Station yesterday but she refused to speak to the media.

DEAD BANDIT’S FACEBOOK ACCOUNT

On Social Media, Munroe had posted several photographs of guns, ammunition and large piles of cash, including $1000 and $5000 bills, confirming that yesterday’s robbery attempt might not have been his first.

In one of the pictures, a bottle of Hennessy can be seen on a bed with a high-powered rifle—looking like an AK-47 and two live rounds.

A photograph of a pile of cash was posted with the caption, “Young money little boss for life make money all the time.”

Munroe’s friends commented on the photographs—some asking where he got the cash from and others asking if they could have some.

In one of the photos he posted with a gun, a friend asked what he was going to do, to which he responded, “I no u no.”