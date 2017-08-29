In less than 24hrs…Three killed in separate accidents

Three persons are now dead following separate road accidents— at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara on Sunday night; at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, early yesterday morning, and at Airy Hall, Mahaicony, in mid-afternoon.

Feroze Khan of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was killed around 04:25 hrs yesterday after he allegedly turned in the path of an oncoming vehicle at Land of Canaan.

The driver, who is in police custody, alleged that he was proceeding north along the western carriageway in motor vehicle, HC 8204, when Khan, who was heading in the opposite direction made a U- turn into his path.

The 50-year-old victim, who was driving motor vehicle, PGG 8696 was taken out of his vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Meanwhile, around 23:15 hrs on Sunday, 27-year-old motorcyclist Cleon Perreira of 119 Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, lost his life in an accident on the Better Hope Public Road.

According to information received, a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old turned in the path of Perreira, a Buxton, ECD resident, killing him on the spot.

The police said that the teen was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Public Road when he suddenly turned into the path of the victim who was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the crash, the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries. He was taken to the GPHC in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The teen was tested but no alcohol was detected.

Meanwhile, another biker perished around 14:30hrs at Airy Hall, Mahaicony, after his motorcycle collided with a truck.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old West Ruimveldt resident Arnold Tinnis, called ‘Neville’.

A statement from the police revealed that Tinnis, a Mechanic by profession, was proceeding at a fast rate, west along the southern carriageway of East Coast Public Road at Airy Hall, Mahaicony, on motor cycle CJ 2623, in a group of seven other bikers. It is alleged that while negotiating a turn, Tinnis ended up in the path of motor lorry, GMM 5689, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, and collided with the vehicle. Thereafter, the lorry collided with another biker, Eze Powley, also a Mechanic, of John Street, Campbellville.

Tinnis and Powley were rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital, where Dennis was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the lorry who resides at De Hoop, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The bikers were reportedly on their way back from an annual ride to Suriname.