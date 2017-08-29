Latest update August 29th, 2017 3:21 PM

Guyana represented for first time at IPSC XV111 World Shoot in France

Aug 29, 2017 Sports 0

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson shooting for glory

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson aka ‘Hoppy’ has become the first Guyana to compete at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) World Shoot which is currently underway in France.

Harold ‘Top Gun’ Hopkinson in France sporting the Golden Arrowhead.

Hopkinson, who is the Regional Director of IPSC (Guyana) which falls under the Guyana National Rifle Shooting Association, has been very active this year attending a number of IPSC sanctioned shoots, he recently returned from competing in Grenada where he excelled.
Some 1600 competitors from 140 countries including fellow Caribbean nations, Barbados and Jamaica are competing in France. Hopkinson attended the IPSC General Assembly which was held on Saturday last where members elected a new President, Russian Vitaly Kryuchin who was one of three candidates contesting for the post.
Hopkinson informed that he would be shooting in the Super Senior category in the Open Division, the F1 of practical shooting sports. He noted that his new gun, a Akai Custom Gun, made by Shay Horowitz of Miami, is making a power factor of 176, 16 over the needed 160.
”This custom made pistol can shoot both IPSC and USPSA. Going up against 1600 participants is going to be fun and I will try to enjoy the competition whilst eyeing glory for Guyana. I would like to express gratitude to the Commissioners of Police, Mr. Seelall Persaud as well as Assistant Commissioner Mr. David Ramnarine and Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Godfrey Statia for their collective assistance.”

