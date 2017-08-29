GCC/Igloo Hockey Festival …Old Fort Men and GCC Ladies win Open Categories

Latest update August 29th, 2017 3:21 PM
The Old Fort Hockey Club which has been going through a rebuilding process, showed signs of a promising future after copping the Men’s Open and Boys Under-17 titles on Sunday, the final day of the GCC/Igloo Hockey
Festival.
The two-day competition which was competed at the Georgetown Cricket Club miniature turf saw Old Fort competing in three male finals, the Under-17, Open and Under-21 division which they lost to GCC.
The host club GCC which has the most extensive youth programme from Under-10 upwards, won 6 of the 9 categories contested, Old Fort won two while Saints HC took one victory. Saints Hockey Club put in their most impressive performance to date as the young club secured the top spot in the Under-14 boys division and made appearances in 3 of the 9 finals.
Old Fort Damn displayed an impressive performance of hockey to win their first Open men’s division title in some time while the Pizza Hut GCC ladies continue to be the dominant team in the women’s division.
Old Fort Damn then dispatched the mighty Pepsi Hikers 6 – 5, spearheaded with three goals from striker John Abrams in their semi-final clash; entered as favourites for the Men’s Open division title against Saints HC. Saints had edged indoor champions Bounty GCC in a penalty shootout in their semifinal match.
Old Fort defeated Saints 6-3 in the Open final. It took Old Fort’s Ascofu Simon 5 minutes to score his first of a hat-trick, supported with two field goals each from Jason DeSantos and Jason Clarke along with a penalty from John Abrams to carry Old Fort to a final tally of six goals. National midfielder Hilton Chester who proved to be one of the best penalty takers on Sunday, made a valiant effort to keep his side in contention with two penalty conversions. Despite the exploits of the diminutive Chester and a field goal by teammate Kwesi Lewis, the young Saints team couldn’t deny Old Fort the 6-3 victory and the men’s Open title match.
The women’s Open final got off to a promising start with just a minute into play when underdogs, Woodpecker Hikers received a penalty against favourites Pizza Hut GCC. GCC’s Goalkeeper Briawna Gordon ensured that her side didn’t concede from the penalty and the eventual champions slowly tightened their grip as the match progressed.
A hat-trick from national midfielder Trisha Woodroffe and a solitary strike from Sandy Roopnarine placed the game beyond the reach of the Hikers in the 4-1 result. Hikers’ midfielder Latacia Chung scored their lone goal through a penalty rebound. GCC Spartans’ Abosaide Cadogan ended as the highest female scorer with 21 goals.
The list of team champions are as follows:
Category Champion
Under-10 Mixed GCC Hurricanes
Under-14 Girls GCC Marian
Under-14 Boys Saints Scorpians
Under-17 Girls GCC Spartans
Under-17 Boys Old Fort Cannons
Under-21 Girls GCC Spartans
Under-21 Boys Bounty GCC
Open Women Pizza Hut GCC
Open Men Old Fort Damn
Aug 29, 2017Guyana yesterday achieved the ‘double’ when they beat the Windward Islands by six runs in the final round of the Regional 50-over U-19 tournament in St Kitts & Nevis to take the 2017...
Aug 29, 2017
Aug 29, 2017
Aug 29, 2017
Aug 29, 2017
Aug 29, 2017
I hear it quite often from people; “Freddie you write on too much negatives about Guyana.” And each time my reply would... more
Guyanese had a taste of socialism. It was a bitter taste, but some people still pretend that it was sweet. The Declaration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]