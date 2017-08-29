Dr. Norton takes up Culture, Youth and Sport

– Henry confirmed as Education Minister

There are more responsibilities for Dr. George Norton, the former Minister of Health.

President David Granger has announced that Dr. Norton, currently the Minister of Social Cohesion, will, as of September 1, assume responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport.

It was stated that this move will allow former acting Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, to focus on improving the quality of and access to education countrywide.

Henry has now been confirmed in that position, the Ministry of the Presidency announced yesterday.

“Dr. Norton will remain Minister of Social Cohesion at the Ministry of the Presidency, with the new addition to his portfolio. However, his office will now be housed at the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport on Main Street. This forms part of Government’s efforts to ensure the effective delivery of critical public services,” the ministry said.

In an invited comment, Dr. Norton said that he is thankful for the confidence reposed in him by the President and looks forward to the new portfolio, even while he continues to focus on building social cohesion in Guyana.

“I am very excited about this. There is no doubt about my interest in sports, and I have been exposed to the various cultures across the country. In my role as Minister of Social Cohesion, I have been privileged to work with all the groups across the country, and so I have an understanding of what is needed already. I have always been vocal about youth opportunities and I certainly see the youth population as being the agents of change, who can make social cohesion a reality in Guyana. And so I look forward to doing my best in both worlds,” he said.

Norton earlier this year ran into Parliamentary hot water after a deal on a bond in Albouystown to house pharmaceuticals became public. He was later replaced as Health Minister, and replaced by Volda Lawrence.

A number of ministries were renamed and posts created by the Coalition Government after they took office in May 2015.