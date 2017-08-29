Latest update August 29th, 2017 3:21 PM

Breaking News….Suspected bandit shot dead by businesswoman’s body guard

Aug 29, 2017 News 0

 

  • Accomplice turns up at GPHC with gunshot wound

A suspected bandit was shot dead yesterday morning and his accomplice was wounded when they attempted to rob a businesswoman on the Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of the Arthur Chung Convention Center.

The dead bandit has been identified as sacked prison officer, Troybon Munroe of Canje, Berbice and his accomplice is Mark Griffith of Wismar Linden. A third accomplice has managed to escape.

Griffith, according to information received, escaped from the scene but showed up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) an hour later with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dead: Ex-Prison Officer: Troybon Munroe

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Munroe was dismissed from the Guyana Prison Service in March last for breaches of prison service regulations.

Munroe’s body on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment Road

This publication has learnt that the three bandits trailed the businesswoman from the Eugene F. Correira International Airport, where she had gone to collect a quantity of raw gold that had earlier arrived from the interior.

After collecting her package, the woman reportedly left for Georgetown driving a car. Reports are that a short way into her journey another car pulled up in front of her and stopped—causing her to bring her vehicle to a stop.

Two men, one armed with a gun, reportedly exited the back seat of the vehicle and demanded that the woman hand over her bag with valuables.

The woman was reluctant to adhere. Not knowing that the woman had a bodyguard at the back of her car, one of the bandits reportedly cranked his weapon and grabbed her bag. However as they were running to their vehicle, the body guard opened fire.

Munroe collapsed and died at the scene while Griffith managed to run to the getaway car. He later turned up at the GPHC with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigations are ongoing.

You can find a detail report of this incident in our Wednesday Edition.

