Unbeaten Guyana eyeing one-day title

Basseterre, St Kitts, CMC – Guyana enter today’s final round of the Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship in pole position to take the title, after trouncing the previously unbeaten Trinidad and Tobago by eight wickets on Saturday.

Playing in the sixth round contest at Conaree, Guyana easily chased down the 111 set for victory to win their fifth game and remain unbeaten in the competition. Today, the Guyanese take on Windward Islands.

Opting to bowl first, they bundled out T&T for a paltry 110 off 35.4 overs, with West Indies Under-19 star Kirstan Kallicharan top-scoring with 48 off 64 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Young Windies off-spinner all-rounder, Bhaskar Yadram, claimed three for 19 while left-arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan (2-4) led three bowlers – Ashmead Nedd (2-24) and Richie Looknauth (2-27) – with two wickets each.

In reply, Raymond Perez slammed 47 not out and Joshua Persaud, 44, in an up tempo 78-run stand for the first wicket. Perez faced 69 balls and counted five fours and one six while Persaud belted five fours and two sixes in a 45-ball cameo.

At Warner Park, Barbados scraped their first win of the tournament when they easily got past Jamaica by eight wickets. Set 146 for victory, Barbados were guided home by Kadeem Alleyne who stoked an unbeaten 61 off 58 balls with three fours and two sixes.

He put on 73 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Marc Cyrus who made 27 not out. Opting to bat first earlier, Jamaica were carried by opener Shavar Christie whose 71 included six fours and a six and lasted 132 deliveries. In the other game at Molyneaux, Windward Islands beat ICC Americas by 50 runs.