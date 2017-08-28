School dropouts among five held for gas station robbery

Police in Berbice yesterday arrested five men, including two school dropouts in connection with a robbery of a pump attendant on August 19, last at a gas station in New Amsterdam.

“A toy gun, a cutlass, and a hooded jersey were among items found in possession of some of the suspects, two of whom hatched the robbery and are said to receive a part of the stolen cash,” police said.

The suspects who hail from New Amsterdam, Berbice, will be charged and arraigned before a Magistrate shortly.

Based on reports, the pump attendant was on duty at the gas station when he was confronted by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The other bandits were on the lookout.

Police said that the bandits relieved the victim of a sum of money before escaping