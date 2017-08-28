Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

After three rounds of exciting scrums between the top four Rugby teams in Guyana at the National Park Track and Field pitch yesterday, Panthers Rugby Club overcame former champions Hornets 26-24 to win the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) one-day 7s tournament.

The other two teams that participated were Police Falcons and Caribs. It was a disappointing day for the Hornets who won the previous two Rugby 7s tournaments as they lost twice to the Panthers, once in the round-robin stage 28-19 and then in the final.

The Panthers were unlucky to lose to the Hornets in the previous tournament and they solidified their chances for glory in this competition by racing ahead to a 12-0 lead early in the first half through tries from Fabian Joseph and Lance Adonis and a conversion from Godfrey Broomes.

Hornets were not going to surrender their title without a fight and came within a conversion of leveling the score but their Captain; Ryan Gonsalves missed the kick in the final seconds of the game.

Lance Adonis top scored in the final for Panthers with 7 points, he was also the main man in Panthers’ first round win against Hornets with 14 points. Adonis underscored the significance of Panthers winning this tournament.

“It was a very important win for us after losing to them {Hornets} in the last 7s tournament, Hornets are our closest rivals. This is our second tournament win and first 7s title win for the year, we are ready to play again next weekend.”

Rugby action will continue this weekend with the Trophy Stall one-day 7s tournament at the same National Park Track and Field pitch.

See below the results of the six round-robin battles yesterday.

Game 1: Panthers 28 Hornets 19

Game 2: Caribs 27 Falcons 2

Game 3: Police Falcons 42 Panthers 7

Game 4: Hornets 29 Caribs 0

Game 5: Panthers 31 Caribs 0

Game 6: Hornets 38 Police Falcons 0