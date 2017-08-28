Latest update August 28th, 2017 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

Aug 28, 2017 Sports 0

After three rounds of exciting scrums between the top four Rugby teams in Guyana at the National Park Track and Field pitch yesterday, Panthers Rugby Club overcame former champions Hornets 26-24 to win the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) one-day 7s tournament.

The victorious Panthers team.

The other two teams that participated were Police Falcons and Caribs. It was a disappointing day for the Hornets who won the previous two Rugby 7s tournaments as they lost twice to the Panthers, once in the round-robin stage 28-19 and then in the final.
The Panthers were unlucky to lose to the Hornets in the previous tournament and they solidified their chances for glory in this competition by racing ahead to a 12-0 lead early in the first half through tries from Fabian Joseph and Lance Adonis and a conversion from Godfrey Broomes.
Hornets were not going to surrender their title without a fight and came within a conversion of leveling the score but their Captain; Ryan Gonsalves missed the kick in the final seconds of the game.
Lance Adonis top scored in the final for Panthers with 7 points, he was also the main man in Panthers’ first round win against Hornets with 14 points. Adonis underscored the significance of Panthers winning this tournament.
“It was a very important win for us after losing to them {Hornets} in the last 7s tournament, Hornets are our closest rivals. This is our second tournament win and first 7s title win for the year, we are ready to play again next weekend.”
Rugby action will continue this weekend with the Trophy Stall one-day 7s tournament at the same National Park Track and Field pitch.
See below the results of the six round-robin battles yesterday.
Game 1: Panthers 28 Hornets 19
Game 2: Caribs 27 Falcons 2
Game 3: Police Falcons 42 Panthers 7
Game 4: Hornets 29 Caribs 0
Game 5: Panthers 31 Caribs 0
Game 6: Hornets 38 Police Falcons 0

More in this category

Sports

Tri-Nation Blind cricket…Jamaica bolt to double title after Barbados’ controversial win over Guyana in semis

Tri-Nation Blind cricket…Jamaica bolt to double title after...

Aug 28, 2017

By Sean Devers On the back of an unfinished 121-run opening stand between Alvin James (57) and Loshane Myles (49), Jamaica beat Barbados by 10 wickets at Malteenoes yesterday in the T20 final of the...
Read More
Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day 7s tournament

Panthers dethrone Hornets to win GRFU’s one-day...

Aug 28, 2017

Guyana Jaguars 3-Day Franchise League bowls off this weekend

Guyana Jaguars 3-Day Franchise League bowls off...

Aug 28, 2017

GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

Aug 28, 2017

Overseas teams confirmed for Guyana Premier Softball Cup

Overseas teams confirmed for Guyana Premier...

Aug 28, 2017

Unbeaten Guyana eyeing one-day title

Unbeaten Guyana eyeing one-day title

Aug 28, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Which worldview?

    The opposition is gaining the upper hand on the government, it is contended, because the government does not have a worldview... more

Weekend Cartoon

August 20, 2017

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]