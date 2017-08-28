Overseas teams confirmed for Guyana Premier Softball Cup

Latest update August 28th, 2017 12:54 AM
SVC Mafia and New York Hustlers are the latest overseas teams that have confirmed their participation for the upcoming Guyana Premier Softball Cup set to commence on October 27 in Georgetown.
They have joined New York President’s X1 and Try State Masters as the teams from North America set to battle with their Guyanese counterparts. The tournament will be played in two categories, Masters and Open; players participating in the Masters segment must be 45 years and over and must submit photo identification preferably a valid passport for registration.
The winner in the Masters category will take home a trophy and $500,000 while in the All Stars category the winning team will collect $600,000 and a trophy.
Among the venues identified for preliminary matches are Demerara Cricket Club, Everest Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation, Police, GNIC and Malteenoes SC. Local power houses Regal Masters and Regal Allstars are among the local teams that have confirmed their participation.
Regal Masters and Allstars became the first Guyanese teams to win both the Masters and Open segments on foreign soil. They won the New York Softball Cricket League and the South Florida Softball Cricket League titles in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Registration can be done through Russel Jadbeer on 626 8228 or 226 4205; no entrance fee is required. The tournament will be launched on September 5 at a venue to be named.
