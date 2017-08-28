Mason murdered, brother wounded at ‘back to school’ event

A 30-year-old mason was stabbed to death and his 19-year-old brother wounded during an altercation with a third man at an event in Williamsburg, Corentyne, early Sunday morning.

Vishram Mohabir of Lot 253 Ramphaul Settlement, Williamsburg, Corentyne, succumbed at the Port Mourant Public Hospitalfrom stab wounds to the neck, left and right side chest area.

His brother, Kunal Singh, was stabbed in the hands.

Police have detained the alleged killer and retrieved a knife which was allegedly used in the attack.

The survivor, Kunal Singh, told Kaieteur News that they were at a “Back to school” Bar-B-Que and lime at a local wash bay when the incident took place.

He stated that he was about to leave the venue to return home to drop his bicycle when a 44-year-old man, known as “Ivor”, rushed towards him with a knife.

“He rush up to me just so and stab me and me buddy na bin deh far and he see and he come over and come between abbay and the man stab he up”, Singh recounted.

He said that a scuffle ensued after his brother ran to his assistance, and it was then that his sibling was stabbed.

The police who were a short distance away were alerted and the suspect was apprehended.

Kunal and the severely injured Mohabir were whisked away to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. Mohabir succumbed to his injuries at approximately 5:30 hrs yesterday.

Meanwhile, their distraught mother, Devika Ramratt, recalled that she was at home when her 19-year-old son arrived and told her that someone had stabbed Mohabir.

“When I hear me son get bore up I run to the hospital and I see me son vomiting blood and the only thing he seh was ‘ma’, that is the only thing my son said to me and then a couple minutes after he dead.”

She told reporters that the victim was the only working person in the home.

“He is the son wa does help me, he help me a lot in this home, when meh short ah money is only he me does ask.”

Ramjatt stated that her son had told her he was heading out for a game of pool when he left their Williamsburg home sometime around 18:30 hrs yesterday afternoon.

Reports are that an argument erupted between the brothers and the suspect resulting in the deadly altercation.

However the injured Kunal Singh denied this report, while stating that there were no problems between the suspect and them.

However, eyewitnesses reported that the brothers were taunting the suspect, which led to the stabbing.