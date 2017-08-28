Kendall’s Union Sports Club assist student in back to school venture

Latest update August 28th, 2017 12:54 AM
The Kendall’s Union Sports Club of East Coast Berbice (#19 Village) continues to show that they are only interested in sports but the all-round welfare of the residents in the area, especially youths and their education.
The club which is one of the leading second-division clubs in Berbice recently made a presentation of haversacks and other school supplies to all 17 students that wrote the National Grade 6 Examination who attended the Bohemia Primary School which is located in the area.
Club President, Mr. Albert Budhoo informed that they were very excited and happy to be of such assistance.
He said that the club has embarked on a number of community related activities and will continue in its quest to become not only a successful sports club, but a successful NGO.
Budhoo and other executives encouraged the students to be disciplined and to dedicate their time to studies, put God in their lives and get involved in activities of the club which will be beneficial to themselves and community in a positive way.
The club would like to thank S. Baichan (Amar), Metro Office and Computer Supplies, F. Ahamad and R. Guyanand for sponsoring the event.
Aug 28, 2017By Sean Devers On the back of an unfinished 121-run opening stand between Alvin James (57) and Loshane Myles (49), Jamaica beat Barbados by 10 wickets at Malteenoes yesterday in the T20 final of the...
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Over the weekend, David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis have written respective two trenchantly critical reviews of the policies,... more
The opposition is gaining the upper hand on the government, it is contended, because the government does not have a worldview... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]