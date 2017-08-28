Latest update August 28th, 2017 12:54 AM

Kendall’s Union Sports Club assist student in back to school venture

The Kendall’s Union Sports Club of East Coast Berbice (#19 Village) continues to show that they are only interested in sports but the all-round welfare of the residents in the area, especially youths and their education.

Students display the gifts in the presence of Executive members and donors.

The club which is one of the leading second-division clubs in Berbice recently made a presentation of haversacks and other school supplies to all 17 students that wrote the National Grade 6 Examination who attended the Bohemia Primary School which is located in the area.
Club President, Mr. Albert Budhoo informed that they were very excited and happy to be of such assistance.
He said that the club has embarked on a number of community related activities and will continue in its quest to become not only a successful sports club, but a successful NGO.
Budhoo and other executives encouraged the students to be disciplined and to dedicate their time to studies, put God in their lives and get involved in activities of the club which will be beneficial to themselves and community in a positive way.
The club would like to thank S. Baichan (Amar), Metro Office and Computer Supplies, F. Ahamad and R. Guyanand for sponsoring the event.

