Hero CPL Tournament Schedule 2017

Tuesday, 29 August – Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors (Barbados)
Wednesday, 30 August – Jamaica Tallawahs v St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Jamaica)
Thursday, 31 August – Barbados Tridents v St. Lucia Stars (Barbados)
Friday, 1 September – Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors (Jamaica)
Saturday, 2 September – Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders (Barbados)
Sunday, 3 September – Barbados Tridents v St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (Barbados)
Tuesday, 5 September – Play-Off (venue tbc)
Wednesday, 6 September – Eliminator 1 (venue tbc)
Thursday, 7 September – Eliminator 2 (venue tbc)
Saturday, 9 September – Hero CPL Final (venue tbc)
Aug 28, 2017By Sean Devers On the back of an unfinished 121-run opening stand between Alvin James (57) and Loshane Myles (49), Jamaica beat Barbados by 10 wickets at Malteenoes yesterday in the T20 final of the...
