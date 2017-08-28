Guyana to begin large scale production of onions

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Oudho Homenauth said that the importation of onions is expected to be slashed by half in the next two and a half years.

Dr. Homenauth made his disclosure on Friday during a meeting with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector at the Regency Suites, Hadfield Street, Georgetown to discuss the way forward in the production of onions.

This was after it had been established that the vegetables can be grown locally, after a few trials were done.

The trial was done by 100 farmers from 40 communities within Regions Two to Six and 10.

Kaieteur News was informed that the varieties of onions that can be grown locally include Red Creole, Mercedes and Texas Early Grano.

The project is being spearheaded by NAREI and Promotion of Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprises and Linkages (PROPEL).

Onion was selected to be the next locally produced vegetable because it was revealed in 2015 that US$1.4 M worth in onions were imported.

Crop diversification and food security are some other reasons for the selection of onions. Farmers now have another choice when it comes to planting vegetables.

Coordinator of PROPEL, Munesh Persaud said that NAREI has proven that Guyana can grow onions as well as any other country in terms of size and quality.

In fact, a recent event was held where persons were asked to taste and make a comparison between onions grown locally and those imported. Those grown here were the chosen above the imported.

“We have done trials. Our yields from the fields proved that onions can grow as a profitable crop,” Persaud told the gathering.

He explained that PROPEL is a project that was implemented in 2012 and was expected to end in five years; but because there was a slow start up, there was an extension until December 15, 2018.

“When PROPEL closes its door, NAREI will (continue). What we will be doing is pulling back from direct implementation. We were accompanying NAREI into the fields throughout the lifetime of the project, but as of now we are going to be pulling back from being directly into the field,” he said.

PROPEL will now be facilitating the work being done by NAREI, New Guyana Marketing Corporation and the other stakeholders involved.

Dr. Homenauth told the gathering that NAREI work throughout Guyana and is mandated to ensure that the country remains a food secure nation in all the regions.