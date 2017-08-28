Guyana Jaguars 3-Day Franchise League bowls off this weekend

In what is rapidly becoming known as the country’s most prominent cricket championship – the Jaguars Franchise League, which has three components to its structure, will commence its three day competition on Saturday at four venues across the country.

Cricket enthusiasts in Corentyne, Berbice, West Berbice, Georgetown and West Demerara will witness its exciting opening round where a number of the country’s leading and most talented players will compete for places on the Guyana Jaguars 4-Day team which will commence the defense of its Regional title on October 26, here.

The Jaguars have won the first three championships of the Regional 4-Day Professional Cricket League. This year’s League, will involve three players who are currently contracted directly with Cricket West Indies (CWI), namely Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetymer and Vishual Singh.

Further, 15 other players, contracted under the CWI/Cricket Guyana Inc. (CGI) Professional Cricket League structure and 13 CGI Academy Players will be featuring in the established franchises which are represented under the team names of Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne, West Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Georgetown, Upper Demerara/ East Bank, West Demerara and Essequibo.

Anthony Bramble will appear for Upper Corentyne, Veerasammy Permaul for Lower Corentyne, fast bowler Keon Joseph and left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie will strengthen West Berbice while East Coast will include Rajendra Chandrika.

Chanderpaul Hemraj will appear for East Coast Demerara with Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell and the Jamaican batsman Ramaal Lewis appearing for Georgetown. Steven Jacobs and Under-19 pacer Rienaldo Ali Mohammed will join Upper Demerara/East Bank with fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd, all-rounder Raymon Reifer and opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul strengthening the West Demerara side.

Essequibo challenge will be led by rising star Keemo Paul and wicket-keeper Kemol Savory while they are also likely to benefit from the expertise of Shivnarine Chanderpaul based on his availability.

The eight (8) Franchise teams will also be complemented by CGI Academy players all of whom will be keen to compete for national places in the 2017/2018 CWI Regional 4 Day PCL. The Academy players’ allocation will see Essequibo having Anthony Adams and Kevon Boodie with West Demerara featuring Akshaya Persaud and Ritche Looknauth.

Upper Demerara/East Bank will include promising all-rounder SherfaneRurtherford. Georgetown will benefit from top Under-19 player Raymond Perez and opening batsman Robin Bacchus.

Promising youth player, wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Persaud, West Indies youth sensation opening batsman Bhaskar Yadram will don whites for East Coast Demerara. Fast bowlers Raun Johnson and Clinton Pestano will represent Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne, respectively.

This year’s Jaguar 3-Day League will showcase young players through a special ruling that mandate each of the eight Franchise teams to play at least one Under-19 player who meets the age eligibility requirement to play in the next 2018 CWI Regional Under-19 Tournament.

In addition, the league is likely to witness the involvement of other talented and promising national youth players.

The Jaguars 3-Day League will witness seven rounds of high level cricket action commencing from this Saturday and will continue until Tuesday October 17, 2017 with CWI, CWI/CGI, CGI Academy, National players and domestic Franchise players all vying for senior national selection. A complete fixture, and team lists would be released shortly.