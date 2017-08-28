GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

Latest update August 28th, 2017 12:54 AM
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and its Jaguar Franchise announced new contracts for the 2017/18 cricket season. Fifteen (15) players received CGI contracts for the upcoming Professional Cricket League while thirteen (13) players copped Academy contracts commencing from September 1st, 2017.
The Centrally contracted players are: Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Rajendra Chandrika, Ramall Lewis, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Steven Jacobs, Tevin Imlack, Christopher Barnwell and Chanderpaul Hemraj.
The Academy Players are: Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory, Kevon Boodie, Akshaya Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Clinton Pestano, Raun Johnson, Baskar Yadram, Robin Bacchus, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Mohamed and Rickie Looknauth.
These Players would be joined by Cricket West Indies Contracted players Devindra Bishoo, Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetemyer to commence preparation for the CWI PCL 2017/18 tournament.
All Under-19 players returning from the CWI tournament in St Kitts are required to report to Chairman of the Senior Selection panel for placement in the Jaguar 3-Day League and continued training with the CGI, if eligible to play in CWI U19 2018.
The GCB has informed that Assad Fudadin has refused a CGI contract; the board has extended best wishes to Fudadin in all his future endeavours. Meanwhile, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, if available, would be offered a “Pay for Play” contract with the Guyana Jaguars.
Aug 28, 2017By Sean Devers On the back of an unfinished 121-run opening stand between Alvin James (57) and Loshane Myles (49), Jamaica beat Barbados by 10 wickets at Malteenoes yesterday in the T20 final of the...
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Aug 28, 2017
Over the weekend, David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis have written respective two trenchantly critical reviews of the policies,... more
The opposition is gaining the upper hand on the government, it is contended, because the government does not have a worldview... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]