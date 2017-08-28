GCB/CGI Contracts 28 Players

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and its Jaguar Franchise announced new contracts for the 2017/18 cricket season. Fifteen (15) players received CGI contracts for the upcoming Professional Cricket League while thirteen (13) players copped Academy contracts commencing from September 1st, 2017.

The Centrally contracted players are: Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Rajendra Chandrika, Ramall Lewis, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Steven Jacobs, Tevin Imlack, Christopher Barnwell and Chanderpaul Hemraj.

The Academy Players are: Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory, Kevon Boodie, Akshaya Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Clinton Pestano, Raun Johnson, Baskar Yadram, Robin Bacchus, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Mohamed and Rickie Looknauth.

These Players would be joined by Cricket West Indies Contracted players Devindra Bishoo, Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetemyer to commence preparation for the CWI PCL 2017/18 tournament.

All Under-19 players returning from the CWI tournament in St Kitts are required to report to Chairman of the Senior Selection panel for placement in the Jaguar 3-Day League and continued training with the CGI, if eligible to play in CWI U19 2018.

The GCB has informed that Assad Fudadin has refused a CGI contract; the board has extended best wishes to Fudadin in all his future endeavours. Meanwhile, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, if available, would be offered a “Pay for Play” contract with the Guyana Jaguars.