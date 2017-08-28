Brickdam Secondary records 92 percent overall passes at CSEC

Several studies have confirmed the importance of a good learning environment and its influence on students of all ages. For many years, the students of Brickdam Secondary school were denied what sometimes seems to be a luxury—a conducive environment for learning. However, the school has defied the odds. Brickdam has recorded a 92 percent pass rate at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

Brickdam’s principal, Shandrina Welcome-Lee, has boasted the good performance of her students.

She told Kaieteur News that 100 percent passes were obtained in seven subject areas. These are Agriculture Science, Information Technology (IT), Office Administration (OA), Principles of Accounts (POA), Principles of Business (POB), Electronic Document Preparation Management (EDPM) and Food and Nutrition.

Welcome-Lee indicted that 90 to 96 percent passes were obtained in English Language (96%) and Integrated Science, while, 80 to 89 percent passes were obtained in Biology, Mathematics (85 percent) and Social Studies.

According to the principal, another 70 percent to 79 percent passes were obtained in Caribbean History, Economics and Human and Social Biology.

Welcome-Lee said that there were 50 percent to 69 percent passes in English Literature, Geography and Spanish and a 49 percent pass rate was obtained in Chemistry.

Overall, the school obtained an 84 percent pass rate with grades one to three and a 92 percent pass rate with grades one to four.

This represents remarkable success for a school such as Brickdam, which had its fair share of constraints in recent years.

Welcome-Lee told Kaieteur News of the monumental task undertaken by the teachers of Brickdam in relocating and getting settled in one month. Simultaneously, those teachers were tasked with preparing to ensure that they could begin teaching from the first week of school and ensure they complete the syllabus in time to have the students ready to write the exam. Welcome-Lee said that her teachers are to be commended for the enormous efforts that were put forward.

Welcome-Lee said that despite the extra work that had to be put into relocation, students and teachers alike welcomed the change.

“I think it’s the comfort and improved facilities that helped the students to do far better than last year and other years in the past…the building where we are is 100% better than where we used to be.”

The head teacher said that the improved teaching learning environment “resulted in improved performance and will allow us this September to add four new subjects to our curriculum which we could not have done at the previous location.” These subjects are Visual Arts, Technical Drawing, Physical Education and Physics.

Welcome-Lee extended her gratitude to the parents who supported the process as well as the teachers and children who put in the work.

Welcome-Lee said that the Guyana Police Force did their part in “helping to make us more comfortably by setting up increase patrol in the area.”