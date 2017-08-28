BCB U-13 Inter Zone Cricket…Upper Corentyne remains unbeaten with victory over Lower Corentyne

Play in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Under-13 Inter Zone competition continued recently at the Albion Community Center where Upper Corentyne maintained their unbeaten run of form with victory over Lower Corentyne in the one-day two-innings tournament.

Lower Corentyne which won the toss and took first strike, reached 83-5 in their allotted 25 overs, Tameshwar Mahadeo made 37, the only batsmen getting to double figures. Bowling for Upper Corentyne, Matthew Pattaya and skipper Rampersaud Ramnauth took two wickets each.

In their turn at the crease Upper Corentyne rattled up 110-6 in their 25 overs with Ramnauth returning to score 40 (4 x 4). Reyad Rahaman contributed 16 and Matthew Pattaya 11.

Facing a deficit of 27, Lower Corentyne reached 35-7, Deo Cecil made 11. Bowling for Upper Corentyne, Pattaya took three wickets, Christopher De Roop 2 and Dwayne Williams 1. Needing to 9 to win, Upper Corentyne lost three wickets on their way to wrapping up victory in 3 overs.

The competition is expected to continue tomorrow with two games. Lower Corentyne will be at home to New Amsterdam/Canje at the Albion Community Center while Upper Corentyne will come up against West Berbice at the Port Mourant Community Center.

Upper Corentyne leads the points table with 24, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam Canje are yet to register a point.