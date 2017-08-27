Wu to send rep to Georgetown meeting –Ninvalle

President of AIBA Dr. Ching Kuo-Wu will be represented at a meeting of Caribbean boxing administrators in Guyana on September 10. Wu recently wrote to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and AIBA Executive

Committee Member Steve Ninvalle informing

that AIBA Executive Director William Louis- Marie will represent him at the meeting since he (Wu) is unavailable because of another meeting in Peru at the same time.

Wu was invited to the meeting here by the GBA President Ninvalle to clarify the ongoing impasse that has hit the world governing body of boxing. Ninvalle’s letter to Wu stated: “Dear Dr. Wu, Presidents and their representatives of the English speaking Caribbean Countries and Dutch Speaking Suriname will gather in Georgetown, Guyana on September 10, 2017 to discuss the issues surrounding AIBA presently.

AIBA is being invited to send a representative to Guyana to share and present its views and or recommendations on the present situation in AIBA. Please note that an invitation is also being extended to the Interim Management Committee and AMBC to do the same, as our membership has mandated that all sides of this impasse be allowed to present to our National federations, their versions of a situation where we have received mixed and confusing signals and communication.”

In the response seen by Kaieteur Sport the AIBA President Wu thanked Ninvalle for the invitation and assured that his Executive Director will be present.

”Thank you for informing me of the meeting among Caribbean National Federations in Georgetown and their interest in listening to a presentation by AIBA on the current situation. I would very much like to meet Presidents and other friends in the region and share with you the truth about what is going on with AIBA. However, I will be attending an IOC session in Lima, Peru in the same period and hence not able to pay a visit to Georgetown this time. AIBA Executive Director Mr. William Louis-Marie will represent AIBA. He will give a candid and thorough report and discuss with you,” the response from Wu stated.

AIBA has been rocked recently by allegations of financial mismanagement and several Executive Committee members have signed a document calling for President Wu to step down. At the upcoming Extra Ordinary Congress scheduled for Dubai in November, national federations will vote on whether to have Wu removed from the helm.

Since an Executive Committee meeting last month in Moscow, an Interim Management Committee headed by Italian Franco Falcinelli has claimed to be running the affairs of AIBA but this has been refuted by Wu who has put in motion a legal challenge.

Ninvalle said that so far he has received no response from Falcinelli or the AMBC about attendance at the meeting in Georgetown. To date, Anguilla, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, Suriname, St Lucia, St. Martin and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed being here for the meeting.