Warriors get wonderful welcome on Essequibo visit

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) received a wonderful welcome when the

Reyad Emrit led team visited the Essequibo Coast yesterday to interact with the fans at the New Opportunity Corp (NOC), Imam Bacchus Supermarket before paying a visit to the Busta Cricket Festival game at the Imam Bacchus ground.

After arriving at the Supernaam Warf in a Jet Boat in torrential rain, the Warriors and their support staff first visited the NOC where they were welcomed by the Administrator Mark Dover and an excited group of male and female residents at the correctional institution.

The Warriors, on behalf of their title sponsor GTT, donated balls, bats, pads and gloves to the children while GTT’s PRO Alison Parker said that the premier land line provider in Guyana has always supported sports giving as an example, Warriors batsman Assad Fudadin’s endorsement even before he played International cricket; Parker thanked the NOC for facilitating the team’s visit.

Warriors’ off-spinner Steve Jacobs shared with the youngsters, who had gone a bit astray in life, the importance of Education as a tool to be successful adding that is never too late be a success story.

”I came from humble beginnings but I used Education and Sport to help me in my life and there is no reason why any of you can’t do the same” said the dread-locked former West Indies U-19 Captain.

Jacobs told the youths that after finishing Secondary school in Guyana he attended the UWI in Barbados while working hard on his cricket and is now making a living from the sport. He added that once they work hard on anything they could be successful while urging them to be obedient to those in charge of them.

Warriors Manager Omar Khan thanked GTT for the experience of visiting the NOC and introduced each Warrior player while head Coach Roger Harper give a very motivating speech and reminded the group of young people they could become anything they wanted to be once they follow rules, listen to the advice of those in charge and develop the desire to work hard and do the right things.

Emirt, also spoke yesterday and along with Parker, handed over the gear to Dover. The players had an enjoyable time with kids while leg-spinner Khan, was hit for a Hero Maximum by one of boys, something the lad will surly remember for the rest of his life.

The players signed autographs and took photos with the kids who are in the facility due to them going down the wrong path in life but seemed very receptive to all that was said. Jamaican Chadwick Walton competed with two of the youngsters, who sang some of Jamaica’s dancehall artistes songs as a group of girls with lots of ‘swag’ joined in and outdid their male counterparts.

The visited ended with Parker promising to try to get a cricket Coach to work with those interested in that sport after she was asked for this to be done by a youth who knew most of the Warriors players from TV.

The Warriors then received a raucous welcome when they turned up at the Imam Bacchus Supermarket and Restaurant where they had lunch before spending a short time at the Imam Bacchus ground, which impressed the players.

Their last stop in Region two was a visit to Dr Ramroop property in Essequibo before returning to their City Hotel. On six points from eight games, the Warriors will leave for Barbados today where they face the Tridents on Tuesday in a must win game and hope the Tridents lose at least two of their last four games. They also must win their final game on Friday in Jamaica to qualify for the semi-finals.