UG Trojans flawless on the night

Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League
The University of Guyana Trojans’ good form continued on Thursday night when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Banks DIH/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade tournament continued.
Two matches were scheduled for the night; the first game pegged the Trojans against Plaisance Guardians in the Under-23 division and the Trojans blew out Guardians 86-50, a demoralizing 36 points defeat.
Sherland Gillis led the Trojans charge with a game high 29 points. Darroll Willams (15 points) and Jonathan Browne (14 points) assisted the cause well. Guardians’ Jared Sears led his team scoring with 11 points in their miserable outing.
The high-spirited Trojans were scheduled to clash with Knights in the second and final match but were awarded a walkover victory after the opposition didn’t show up for the match. The games that were scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled and play will continue on Wednesday with a double header at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The first will begin at 18:30hrs, an Under-23 clash between Eagles and Kobras while the second will see Sonics opposing Trojans in a first division encounter at 20:30hrs.
