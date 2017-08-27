Two children rushed to GPHC for medical attention

…as Public Health Ministry conducts medical outreach at Kuru Kururu

At least two children were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] yesterday during the height of a medical outreach at the Kuru Kururu Centre for Skills Training and Information Technology on the

Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The medical outreach is one that was spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Health.

According to information that was confirmed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Terrence Esseboom, two young girls who were among the massive turnout of residents, who sought medical attention during the outreach, were rushed to the GPHC.

One of the girls, a 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital in an anaemic and dehydrated state. Accompanied by her grandmother, she was taken by ambulance to the premier public health institution in the capital city. Also rushed to the same hospital was a 13-year-old girl who was examined by medical experts at the outreach and was found to be suffering from severe chest pains. “Because she was breathing heavily and had chest pains this girl was also rushed to the Georgetown Hospital so that she could be better monitored,” said Esseboom, when asked to comment on reports of the medical emergencies.

This publication understands that the conditions of the girls may have been detected in the ‘nick of time’ giving health experts the opportunity to help safeguard their wellbeing.

The outreach at Kuru Kururu yesterday came as part of monthly outreaches conducted by the Public Health Ministry. Among the departments of the Ministry that usually participate in such outreaches are: the Health Promotion Unit, Dental Department, Veterinary Control Department, Food Policy Department the Chronic Diseases Unit, National Aids Programme Secretariat [NAPS] and Visual Inspection with Ascetic Acid Unit [VIA].

Also participating in the outreach yesterday was the Child Care and Protection Agency of the Ministry of Social Protection and Banks DIH.

The Ministry’s outreaches in this regard have been gaining immense support from other organisations including Food For the Poor Guyana and the Hope For the Nation Foundation. “We do these outreaches quite regularly, but it doesn’t always get the attention of the media,” said Esseboom as he commented yesterday.

The outreaches are being conducted even as the Ministry of Public Health is giving especially serious attention to the issue of chronic non communicable diseases [NCDs].

NCDs, according to the Coordinator of the Ministry’s Chronic Diseases Department, Dr. Kavita Singh, account for 70 percent of the country’s premature mortality.

Premature mortality, Dr. Singh explained, is the death of persons before the age of 70.

“That means that a lot of us will not live to that fruitful, ripe age of 70; seeing our grandchildren, or great grandchildren run around, because NCDs kill us before we get to that age,” Dr. Singh had posited during a health forum.

The NCDs situation, she said, is compounded by an already shortened life expectancy age which is 63 for males and 67 for females.

“There are a lot of factors that are striking at our premature mortality but at the end of it, it is usually NCDs accounting for 70 percent of all those who die before the age of 70,” the Chronic Diseases Coordinator asserted.