Mystery plane and airstrip probe…Businessman who allegedly hired contractor detained

Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police appear to now know one of the key figures behind the operation of the mystery aircraft that was found at Santa Fe.
A senior official confirmed that investigators have detained a businessman, who allegedly hired a contractor to set up an airstrip in the area where the plane was discovered.
“Two individuals are in custody. One of them allegedly contracted the other to prepare the airstrip with a grader to facilitate the landing of the aircraft,” the official said.
“Both of them are businessmen and owners of heavy-duty machinery. They were flown out of Lethem Thursday to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, where they are both being interviewed.” Police have seized equipment belonging to both men, who are from Lethem.”
The court has cleared the way for the police to further detain the contractor, who was arrested shortly after the discovery was made. International law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.
It is alleged that the contractor used his front-end loader to build an illegal airstrip about 10 miles from Santa Fe. It is believed that the plane, said to be Brazilian-registered, and the airstrip, were being used for illegal activities.
The plane was seized after police and other security officials journeyed to the area amid reports of strange flights. They had discovered illegal fuel and other items near a makeshift airstrip days earlier.
A number of men were seen running away from the aircraft when the officials descended upon the area.
During a recent visit to Lethem, President David Granger urged security officials to pull out all stops to ensure that the sovereignty of the country and its borders are protected.
The Guyana Defence Force recently participated in the two-week-long Field Tactical Exercise, which President David Granger said, aimed to reaffirm that the Force is always ready to fulfill its mission to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity and is in a state of preparedness for any security threat.
Aug 27, 2017Leeds, England, CMC – Opener Kraigg Brathwaite carved out his sixth Test hundred while immensely talented stroke-maker Shai Hope gathered his first, as West Indies dominated England to take a...
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
Aug 27, 2017
When a country is blighted and has gone far beyond the boundary of irrationality and nihilism, the affliction permeates the... more
The announcement that Ministers of the government have health insurance plans has come as a shock. It is also being suggested... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]