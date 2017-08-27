MSC/LABA Open League …Raiders, Bulls & Jets victorious; matches continue tonight

Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Two rescheduled matches would be contested this evening when the Mackenzie Sports Club / Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Open League continues at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court.
Bouncing off at 18:30hrs, Block 22 Flames and Retrieve Raiders will face off while the feature clash from 20:30hrs will see Christianurg Pistons facing Bankers Trust Falcons, both teams go after their first win.
In latest play on Wednesday last, Bulls recorded a 70-68 win over Jets to maintain their unblemished record in this seven club championship. Swing man Michael Turner and power forward Travin Dryden returned to have 18 and 10 points respectively to support leading scorer Terron Welch who had 24 game high points.
Performing well for the Jets were Emmanuel Archibald who netted 19 points, Akini Wilson 12 and Donnel Benjamin 10. Linden champions Retrieve Raiders earning a 65-60 win over Bankers Trust Falcons with Duel Montrose contributing 21 points, Shamar Anderson 12 and Coel Winter 8. Shawn Tim led the scoring for the Falcons with 11.
And the red-hot Victory Valley Royals hammered Christianburg Pistons 151-31, Harold Adams poured in a tournament high 46 points, Orlando Glasgow 33, Chris Williams 27, Linnel Warden and Yannick Tappin had 12 each. For the Pistons D. Benjamin got 10 points.
In other results, Amelia’s Ward Jets gained a 64-41victory against Block 22 Flames with the improving Akini Wilson scoring 23 points while Joel Webster got 16 and Donnel Benjamin 15. Selwyn Henry had 15 for the Flames. The top four clubs will advance to the semifinals.

 

