Lady Northcote ready to resume operations

After being docked for less than a month for some much needed rehabilitation works, MV Lady Northcote is ready to resume operations.
The repairs were carried out by the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC).

Lady Northcote

GNIC was awarded the Docking and Repairs contract to the 80-year-old vessel which was tendered for in April 2017. The Docking and Repairs commenced on July 24, last, and all works were completed on August 18.
The MV Lady Northcote was undocked on August 19 and handed over to officials attached to the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) on the same day. This was after trial runs were successfully executed.
According to the T&HD, GNIC completed all works within the timeframe requested.
The Department said that the major works included: Sandblasting and painting the entire Hull; cleaning and painting the entire superstructure and cargo hold; Sand sweep and painting of main deck; Repairs to the entire propulsion system; Repairs to the promenade deck; and Cleaning all tanks: both fuel and water tanks.
The Department said that the Project was completed to International Quality Standards.

