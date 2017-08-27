Is everybody want justice

Every day somebody does seh, “If was me…” A man walk down de road and he see another man snatch a lady gold chain. De lady husband was nearby and he tackle de man who snatch de chain, but he get a cuff. Another man standing nearby, before he help, announce, “If was me…” That was when a lady ask him wha he woulda do.

And that is often de case when people ain’t involve. But let de same thing happen to dem and is a different story. De same man who see de robbery is a hire car driver. A lady hire him to carry she to Kingston. De lady tell him wheh to stop and he pull up. De next thing he know is a man come up to him and tell him get out de car.

He didn’t have to seh “If was me…” because was he and he ain’t do nutten. Instead, he go to Eve Leary to report how he car get thief. De police ask him to identify de man who tek de car and he couldn’t. Dem ask him to identify de lady and he seh he can’t remember wha she look like. Is when he come out de station that he realize is de same woman who ask him wha he woulda do when he see de man who snatch de lady chain.

Dem boys seh things like that does happen when people decide to stand aside and bluff. De people in North Ruimveldt don’t bluff. Dem ketch two thieves and beat dem fuh a song. De surprising thing was when de parents of de two who get de licking go to de police and seh dem want justice.

Is Mitta Sharma start this thing ‘bout justice. He was always calling fuh justice till everybody want justice. Even de thief want justice after he get a cut tail. One man get shoot after he thief and he dead. He mother tell de press how de penalty fuh thiefing is not death and she want justice. Is a strange life.

Talk half and watch how you begging fuh justice.