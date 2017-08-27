Hamilton Green Cup football re-starts on Wednesday in Linden

Action in the Hamilton Green Cup football tournament has been scheduled to re-commence on Wednesday with a double header at the MSC ground in the Mining Town of Linden as the teams battle for the winner’s prize of $500,000.

The runners-up will take home $250,000 while the third and fourth placed teams will collect $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. Silver Shatters will depend on goalkeeper Kellon Major, Strikers Robin Adams and Damion Williams along with mid-fielders Michael Wilson and Dexter Garraway as the face-off with Plaisance who have in their line-up defense player Travis Simion, forward Vincent Thomas and Keon Lyte, O’Neil Clark and Akeem Thomas in midfield; game time is 19:00hrs.

The 21:00hrs feature game will see Eagles United battling Kuru Kururu Warriors with a lot expected from Kellon Primo, Benny Neblit and Romain Adams in the Eagles team while Cordel Johnson, Michael Charles and Kester Fraser could be key to Kuru Kururu’s success.

The action is scheduled to continue on Friday at the same venue when Winners Connection play Riddim Squad in the 19:00hrs game before Milerock oppose GDF from 21:00hrs.

The competition will switch to the Victoria ground on the East Coast next Sunday where another double header is fixed with Mahaica playing Santos and Ann’s Grove battling Bakewell Buxton.