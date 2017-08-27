Guyana trash Trinidad and Tobago by eight wickets

Defending champions Guyana defeated Trinidad and Tobago by eight wickets when the CWI Regional

U19 50-over tournament continued on yesterday in St. Kitts. Trinidad and Tobago struggled against a formidable Guyana bowling attack and were bowled out for 110 in 35.4 overs after they were inserted at Conaree.

Pacer Ronaldo Ali Mohamed and Bhaskar Yadram made early inroads to reduce Trinidad and Tobago to 23-3; they never recovered despite 48 from Kirstan Kallicharan and 23 from Cephas Cooper. Yadram picked up 3-19, Keshram Seyhodan 2-4, Ashmead Nedd 2-23 and Richie Looknauth 2-27.

Opener Raymond Perez’ fine form in the tournament continued as he struck an unbeaten 47 from 69 balls with five fours and one six to lead Guyana to 111-2 in 21.5 overs in reply. Joshua Persaud made 44 from 45 balls including five fours and two sixes while Kevlon Anderson remained unbeaten on 13.