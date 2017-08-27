Guyana sweep Suriname to retain Male Inter Guiana Games Volleyball title

Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Guyana’s Under-18 volleyball players swept hosts Suriname 2-0 to retain their Inter Guiana Games championship at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall.
In yesterday’s second match, the Guyanese under the technical leadership of National Coach Levi Nedd defeated the host nation 25-22, 25-20, 25-21. In the first match on Friday, Guyana won 25-17, 25-22, 25-16. Outstanding for Guyana were Renaldo Bobb, Omari Joseph and Hellond Singh.
