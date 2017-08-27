Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyana sweep Suriname to retain Male Inter Guiana Games Volleyball title

Aug 27, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana’s Under-18 volleyball players swept hosts Suriname 2-0 to retain their Inter Guiana Games championship at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall.
In yesterday’s second match, the Guyanese under the technical leadership of National Coach Levi Nedd defeated the host nation 25-22, 25-20, 25-21. In the first match on Friday, Guyana won 25-17, 25-22, 25-16. Outstanding for Guyana were Renaldo Bobb, Omari Joseph and Hellond Singh.

 

  • Health insurance

    The announcement that Ministers of the government have health insurance plans has come as a shock. It is also being suggested... more

