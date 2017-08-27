Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition

Aug 27, 2017 Sports 0

16 games to highlight Tuesday’s action; Teams, GPF, fans commended for patience, understanding

Following the forced postponement of the first round of matches in the Guinness

The Cage

Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition on Thursday night, the Organisers have rescheduled those games for Tuesday night, at the National Gymnasium.
According to the Organisers, the opening round which was affected by a prolonged blackout in the neighbouring community, Tuesday’s knockout action will see sixteen games being played thereby prompting an early start.
Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.
The other playing dates for the championship are August 29 and 31, September 2, 5, 7, 9 with the final set for September 16, at the same venue. Meanwhile, the Organisers are extending commendation to all the teams, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and fans who showed up at the venue on Thursday and exhibited a high quality of patience and understanding are therefore asking all to work together with them to pull off what is anticipated to be an exciting and successful tournament.
Due to the amount of games to be played, the Organisers have reduced the allotted time for matches to fifteen minutes. Teams are being urged to be on time for a prompt start.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport.
Fixtures for Tuesday: Sophia vs MBK All-Stars-19:00hrs, Broad Street vs Old School Ballers-19:15hrs, Tucville vs Showstoppers-19:30hrs, Dave and Celena vs Pike Street Sophia-19:45hrs, Tiger Bay vs Silver Bullets-20:00hrs, West Back Road vs Albouystown-B-20:15hrs, Leopold Street vs Plaisance-20:30hrs, North Ruimveldt vs Melanie-20:45hrs, Bent Street vs Hustlers-21:00hrs, North East La Penitence vs Mocha-21:15hrs, Champion Boys vs Channel-9 Warriors-21:30hrs, Albouystown-A vs Alexander Village-21:45hrs, Gold is Money vs Campbellville-22:00hrs, Future Stars vs Agricola Gas Team-22:15hrs, Back Circle vs New Market Street-22:30hrs, Sparta vs Vryheid’s Lust-22:45hrs.

