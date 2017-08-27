GCC/Igloo Hockey Festival underway at GCC ground

The second GCC/Igloo Hockey Festival commenced yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket

Club artificial turf with matches from the Under-10 to Under-21 age groups. The two-day tournament which is being played on a miniature artificial hockey surface with rebound boundaries around the perimeter began at 10:00hrs yesterday and was scheduled to conclude at 22:00hrs last night. Up to press time, 14 of the scheduled 28 matches for the day were played. Below are the results of those games.

Game 1 – Under-10 Mixed: GCC Lightning Bolts defeated GCC Thunder 5-1

Game 2 – Under-10 Mixed: GCC Hurricanes defeated Hikers 2-0

Game 3 – Under-14 Girls: Saints Challengers defeated GCC Marian 9-2

Game 4 – Under-14 Boys: Saints Scorpions defeated Hikers 6-0

Game 5 – Under-10 Mixed: Thunder defeated Hikers 6-0

Game 6 – Under-10 Mixed: Hurricanes vs. Bolts 3-1

Game 7 – Under-14 Girls: GCC Warriors vs. Saints Sensations 5-3

Game 8 – Under-14 Boys: Saints Scorchers defeated Old Fort Arrows 8-2

Game 9 – Under- 10 Mixed Final: Hurricanes defeated Thunder 2-0

Game 10 – Under-14 Girls: Marian defeated Sensations 5-2

Game 11– Under-14 Boys: Hikers defeated GCC Gladiators 4-1

Game 12 – Under-14 Boys Saints Scorpions defeated Saints Scorchers 11-4

Game 13 – Under-14 Girls: Challengers defeated Warriors 6-5

Game 14 – Under- 21 Girls: GCC Spartans defeated Old Fort Lady Bugs 12-2

The tournament will conclude today with matches.