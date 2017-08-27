Corona Invitational Football…Campton and Rangers win 2-0. Riddim Squad and Pele draw 0-0

Final round-robin matches in the Corona invitational football tournament got underway

at the Georgetown Football ground on Friday evening with three clashes. Northern Rangers continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 victory over a disorganised Flamingo team in the second match of the evening.

Stephon Reynolds put the Rangers ahead early in the 5th minute of the game. Rangers which topped their group along with Western Tigers are the only unbeaten teams in the tournament. Rangers solidified their chances of remaining unbeaten as well as winning the match when Sunil Logan doubled their lead with a composed finish in the 29th minute.

The first match of the night which Camptown won 2-0 was in similar fashion to Northern Rangers’ victory in that both goals were scored early. Okeri Codrington put the winners ahead in the 3rd minute which placed tremendous pressure on Black Pearl FC as their miserable run of form was sustained as they suffered their third loss whilst conceding 19 goals in the process. Camptown’s second and final goal was scored by Ozelea Small in the 27th minute.

The final match of the night was a stalemate between Pele FC and Riddim squad. The goalless draw did not produce many chances as both teams saw most of their attacking ploys broken down in the final third.

The Corona invitational football tournament will continue tomorrow with three more matches at the same venue. The first match at 17:00hrs will see Santos taking on Eastveldt followed by a match-up between home team GFC and Beacon. Feature play will be between the unbeaten Western Tigers and Police at 21:00hrs.