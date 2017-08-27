Latest update August 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Banks Beer Cup 5-a-side football kicks off on Tuesday

Aug 27, 2017

The Banks Beer Cup 5-a-side round-robin inter department football competition in set

Players in action in the dominoes competition on Friday night.

to commence on Tuesday at Thirst Park with eight teams battling in two groups. Preliminary matches will be of 15 minutes duration after which the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi finals.
In the opening fixtures, Beer Plant will take on Trisco, Berbice will face Sales, Sales will play Beer Plant, Trisco versus Sales, Berbice challenging Beer Plant and Trisco matching skills with Berbice in group A.
In group B, Stores will take on Water Plant, Demico House will entertain C Service, Water Plant will play Demico House, Stores will entertain C Service, Water Plant facing C Service and Demico House battling Stores. The finals will be played on September 8 at the said venue.
Meanwhile, Wholesale Liquor Store won the latest round of dominoes played on Friday night at Banks DIH Sports Club. Wholesale Liquor Store marked 85 games while Sales finished second on 68 followed by Berbice branch on 62.
The semi final will be played tomorrow where Water Plant, Sales and Stores will battle for supremacy. Wholesale Liquor Store drew the bye to the final.

