Tri-Nation Blind Cricket …Jamaica beat Guyana by eight wickets to take 40-over title

By Sean Devers

Yesterday in sultry conditions, Guyana and West Indies B3 batsman Kevin Douglas scored

the competition’s first century before West Indies batsman Denver Shim blasted an explosive unbeaten 148 to overshadow Douglas’ effort and provide Jamaica with an eight-wicket victory and Championship honors when the Tri-Nation 40-over Blind cricket tournament, which also involved Barbados, ended at Malteenoes.

Douglas, a right-handed B3 (very poor vision) batsmen, hit seven fours and a six in and an even ton but only B2 (blurred vision) batsman Gresham Mahase (37) and Patrick Howard B1 (totally Blind) who made 20, passed 13 as Guyana followed up their massive 292 in 40 overs against Barbados on Wednesday, with 262-5 from 35 overs in the rain affected game that was reduced by five overs yesterday.

Loshane Myles (2-23) was the best bowler for Jamaica which responded with 263-2 in 23.1 overs as Shim cut loose with his brutal undefeated innings and got support from Gregory Stewart (B2) 53 not out as they joined forces at 75-2 when Jason Rickets (B1) was LBW to Mahase for 30.

Guyana batted first on the slightly heavy outfield and Douglas, who scored the most runs (543) including two centuries for the West Indies in the Blind Cricket World Cup in India, accelerated after passing his 50 with sweeps, reverse sweeps, drives down the ground and a delightful whip over mid-wicket for six off the last ball of the innings off Shim to reach his century.

Guyana lost their first two wickets in the space of five runs when Stewart bowled Seon Mitchell (5) at 17-1 and BI Leroy Phillips’s runner was run out after Phillips was just starting to look good on four.

Douglas and Douglas Tike’s partnership was building nicely when Douglas was forced to retire hurt with stomach problems before Tika was bowled by Myles. When Howard who also retired hurt, Douglas resumed his innings but Musa Haynes (12) and Teshawn Rodney (2) were quickly removed.

Douglas found Crystal Aulder (10 not out) and together they added 45 in an unfinished seventh wicket stand. But Shim and Stewart put together 88 to see Jamaica to the easy win. Jamaica, on Thursday, was awarded the winner after one of Barbados’s B1 players got injured and Jamaica refused to allow a Guyanese BI player (who had not played in the tournament) to field for the Bajans in a game which was eventually abandoned.

Barbados had beaten Guyana on the Duckworth/ Lewis system chasing a reduced target. Today, the teams have gotten the day off before the T20 format will be played tomorrow with Jamaica, by virtue of them winning the 40-over tournament, qualifying for the Final against the winner of the semi-final between Guyana and Barbados.