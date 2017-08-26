Second Igloo Hockey Festival commences at GCC

Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
GCC Hockey Team, in its effort to promote youth development in Field Hockey in Guyana, is hosting the ‘Igloo Hockey Festival’ this weekend, today and tomorrow at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.
The tournament will include competition for all ages including Under-10 (Mixed Categories), Under-14, Under-17 and Under-21 (Boys & Girls) and an Open Men and Women Category.
The unique tournament is the only one of its kind as it is played on a miniature artificial hockey surface with rebound bounds around the perimeter.
Since there is no full-scale artificial hockey pitch in Guyana, the tournament features the exciting 5 a side format being played on the miniature sized field. This tournament is the club’s feature hockey event for the year and provides one of the few opportunities for all ages to play competitively in the sport.
The GCC Hockey Team ran off the inaugural event last July and hopes to repeat the success this year. Several clubs have submitted teams from their development programmes right through to senior sides.
Apart from the senior competition with teams from hosts GCC, Hikers, Old Fort and Saints, the Under-14 division featuring teams from five clubs in both the boys and girls divisions promises to be one of great interest. Matches begin at 10:00hrs today and tomorrow and will last until 20:00hrs.
