Roraima plane crash…Engines to be shipped to manufacturer in two days – GCAA Director

The engines from a Roraima Airways plane—a Britten Norman Islander which crashed at Eteringbang a month ago, killing Captain Collin Winston Martin—have been removed from the damaged aircraft and will be shipped to the manufacturer in two days.

This is being done as part of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)’s investigation into the fatal crash.

Yesterday, the director of GCAA, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Egbert Field said that as part of the probe, the engines will be sent to the manufacturer so that they can be stripped to determine whether there were any faults with them.

The engines have already been packed and will be shipped in two days, according to GCAA’s director. He pointed out too, that the team from the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GCAA has already completed interviews.

Captain Martin, around 17:30 hrs on July 25, last, lost his life when the aircraft he was attempting to land at the Eteringbang airstrip, nose-dived into thick vegetation, a short distance from the runway. He was the chief pilot for his company.

Martin, who was flying solo, was heading to Eteringbang from Ekereku where he had shuttled fuel for miners when the tragedy occurred.

A Post Mortem examination done at the Georgetown Public Hospital by Government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that the 40-year-old pilot died as a result of multiple injuries.

Roraima Airways’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gerry Gouveia indicated that the aircraft was closing off its operation for the day when the accident occurred. He said that the pilot would have spent the night in Eteringbang and continued working the following day before heading to the Ogle airport in the afternoon.

As it relates to insurance, the CEO said that the aircraft and the crew are covered, and that was not in any way an issue.

Captain Martin was laid to rest on August 02, last.