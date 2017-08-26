Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Rising Stars end 1st round undefeated; round two kicks off on Sept. 2

Aug 26, 2017 Sports 0

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica …

Rising Stars ended the first round of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National

Ayube Khan (left), Jeremy Marslowe (center) and Ezekiel King – Lazio FC.

Under-17 Intra Association League undefeated when they edged past Potaro Strikers 3-2 on Thursday afternoon at the Bartica Secondary School ground.
In their toughest match of the first round which also ended on Thursday, Rising Stars which ended with an unblemished five wins in as many matches conceded their first goals of the round including falling behind in the 16th minute when Potaro Strikers’ Daniel Gardener handed his team the lead.
This tested the resolve of Rising Stars which not only equalized in the 33rd minute through Dornell James goal but went on to take the lead two minutes later on account of McQuain Smith’s effort.
Their one goal cushion was increased to two on 47 minutes when Tyrese Gomes found the back of the nets and even though Raymond Bacchus netted Potaro Strikers’ second goal in the 49th minute to make it a 3-2 game, Rising Stars was able to keep their opponents at bay to walk away with three more points which solidified their hold at the top of the leader board heading into the second round, next week.
Lazio ended in the second place three points adrift of Rising Stars following a comfortable 5-0 thumping of Strikers FC. Doubles each from Ayube Khan in the 5th and 12th minute, Ezekiel King 32nd and 43rd and one off the boot of Jeremy Marslowe in the 38th minute carried Lazio to victory handing Strikers their second loss of the round.
Thursday’s other match saw Rivers View earning their first points of the competition when they trounced Beacons 3-1, the latter’s fifth loss in as many matches. Hitting eth back of the nets for Rivers View were Cleveloyd Edmunds who achieved a brace in the 12th and 20th minute, the other goal was converted by Rudolph Cameron on 53 minutes.
Beacons’ consolation strike was scored by Kyle Caesar in the 47th minute. On Wednesday, Rising Stars had secured full points via the walk over route owing to Rivers View no-show while Potaro Strikers hammered Beacons, 6-0.
Goal scorers were, Kristoff Deane 10th & 40th, Joshua Jones 20th, Lorenzo Cummings 31st, Shamar Stephen 37th and Raymond Bacchus in the 43rd minute.
Second round action will commence on September 2nd at the same venue.
Results: Wednesday
Rising Stars won by walk over from Rivers View.
Potaro Strikers 6 Beacons 0 – Kristoff Deane 10th & 40th, Joshua Jones 20th, Lorenzo Cummings 31st, Shamar Stephen 37th, Raymond Bacchus 43rd

 

 

Thursday
Lazio 5 Strikers 0 – Ayube Khan 5th & 12th, Ezekiel King 32nd & 43rd, Jeremy Marslowe 38th.
Potaro Strikers 2 – Daniel Gardener 16th, Raymond Bacchus 49th.
Rising Stars 3 – Dornell James 33rd, McQuain Smith 35th, Tyrese Gomes 47th.
Rivers View 3 – Cleveloyd Edmunds 12th & 20th, Rudolph Cameron 53rd.
Beacons 1 – Kyle Caesar 47th.

