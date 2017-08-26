Regal Masters, Wellman, Trophy Stall Angels among victors

Regal Masters, Wellman and Trophy Stall Angles were among the victorious teams when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares softball competition continued on Sunday last.

At GCC, Regal Masters beat Sunrisers by six wickets. Batting first, Sunrisers managed 154 all out in 18.3 overs. Richard Patterson scored 75 while Rajesh Gopaul made 25. David Harper claimed 3-22, Paul Parsram 3-30, Eric Thomas 2-26 and Mahendra Hardyal 2-32.

Regal Masters responded with 155-4 in 18.5 overs. Hardyal struck 51 while Thomas made 45 and Mahendra Arjune 20; D. Sankar had 2-28. Wellman beat Floodlights by four wickets. Floodlights took first turn at the crease and got to 167-8.

Clive Canterbury made 44 not out and John Sumair 23. Lester Thom bagged 4-23 and Latchman Kallicharran 2-13. Wellman replied with 168-6. Jagdesh Persaud made 38 and Nandram Samlall 37 not out. Ramesh Narine claimed 2-26 and Imtiaz Mohamed had 2-32. Fisherman XI beat Ariel Masters.

In the open category, Farm overcame Speedboat by six wickets. Speedboat were sent packing for 133, taking first strike. Ricky Sergeant hit 46; Quazim Yusuf captured 4-20, Azharuddin Mohamed 2-12 and Ajay Kishan 2-25. Farm scored 134-4 in 16 overs in reply. Ralph Layne and Yusuf made 20 each as Shazim Hussain claimed 2-30.

In the female division at DCC, Trophy Stall Angels overcame 4R Lioness by 118 runs. Trophy Stall Angels took first strike and posted 173-2 in 15 overs. June Ogle stroked an unbeaten 111 and Alicia Allen 44. Abigail Scott took 2-35, 4R Lioness were shot out for 55 in reply. Nicola Leacock claimed 4-13, Allen 2-17 and Tremaine Smartt 2-19.

Wellwoman got the better of Blue Divas by 61 runs. Wellwoman batted first and scored 104-7 in 15 overs. Abena Parker made 25; Gailan Stanford had 2-17, Sangeeta Sawh 2-17. Blue Divas were sent packing for 43 in nine overs in response. Reneeka Isaacs captured 3-7, Haseena Mohamed 2-5 and Latoya Smith 2-8.

The competition continues tomorrow at DCC. On pitch one at 10:00am Regal Masters will face HS Masters and at 13:00hrs Regal Masters will take on Fisherman XI. On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Ariel Masters will play Amazon Warriors and at 13:00hrs Ariel will battle Enterprise Legends.