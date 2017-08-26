Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Ramnauth’s all-round heroics hands Upper Corentyne innings victory over NAC

Aug 26, 2017 Sports 0

A fine all-round performance by Rampertab Ramnauth guided Upper Corentyne to an innings and two runs victory over New Amsterdam Canje when the Berbice Cricket Board Under-13 competition commenced recently at the Young

Rampertab Ramnauth

Warriors Cricket Club ground, Cumberland.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl, Upper Corentyne managed to restrict New Amsterdam/Canje to a meager 68 in 25 overs. R. Dhanpat top scored with 20 while Justin Meghu contributed 13.
Bowling for Upper Corentyne, skipper Rampertab Ramnauth picked up 4 for 9 off his six overs while pacer Dwayne Williams took 3 for 18 and Matthew Pattaya 2 for 8. In their reply, Upper Corentyne powered to 122-4 off their allotted 30 overs.
Ramnauth scored a fine 57 not out which contained five fours. He received valuable support from opener Reyad Rahaman who was bowled by pacer Isia Thorne for 19. Bowling for New Amsterdam Canje, Thorne, Justin Meghu, V. Cyril and G. Kisten took one wicket each.
Batting a second time, New Amsterdam/Canje was sent packing for 51. Ramnauth took 2 for 10, Dwayne Williams 1 for 8 and Christopher DeRoop 1 for 16. The competition is being played on a one-day two-innings basis in zones; Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and West Berbice.

