Police might handcuff a dead man next

Strange things happening. People telling lie and others repeating it. And a man who can’t even run from a baby end up in handcuff.

All of a sudden people mekking statements that forcing some government Ministers to answer. De thing is that dem boys now realize that people know dem can seh anything. Tek Leslie who was a Minister of Health and then Minister fuh everything else that Jagdeo decide to give him.

He lef de country before de elections because he was sick. Now he tun up back writing some letter talking bout de Ministers who get 100 per cent pay increase.

Everybody know this didn’t happen, but Leslie decide that dem get de 100 per cent increase and he seh suh. He didn’t stop there. He seh dem get another pay increase de next year. Any decent person checking such a letter woulda know de truth. All dem had to do was go to de archives. But these days dem have people who decide that anything anybody seh got to go in de newspaper. And dem got people who does believe anything.

Honesty is de best policy. That is an old saying and Soulja Bai force Jagdeo to be honest. He select another list fuh Soulja Bai select de next Chairman of de Elections Commission. Dem boys must admit that is a good list. Dem have people who nobody can question dem qualification.

De plan was to get somebody who woulda tek side wid one side or de other because dem have some wolf only waiting to cause confusion in de commission. Dem same wolf try to slip in fake statement of polls to rig de elections. It look like some people just can’t be honest in everything dem do.

Another thing that dem boys notice is how de police put handcuff pun a 94-year-old man because he forge some transport more than ten years ago. Everybody know that this man can’t even run, suh escape was out of de question. Why handcuff de man?

Then de magistrate put de man pun $50,000 bail. Wheh he gun go? Bail is not suppose to be punitive. But since de man forge a transport de court decide that it was a serious crime. Dem other grandmother and grandfather got to watch out.

Talk half and know that de police might handcuff a dead man next.