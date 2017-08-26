Parents should encourage their Children to get involved in Sports – Roger Harper

Guyana Amazon Warriors Head Coach, DCC Vice-President, GCA President and former West Indies Test cricketer, Roger Harper told a packed DCC pavilion inclusive of over 130 Academy participants, their parents and the

Media that parents should encourage their children to get involved in Sports.

Harper was speaking at the closing ceremony of the joint DCC/GCC three-week school holiday cricket Academy at the DCC yesterday.

”Encourage your children to get involved in sports since in the past the best students academically were usually the best in sports also” said Harper, who still holds the 100 meters U-13 record at his old school, Queen’s College.

Harper who leaves with the Warriors today for Barbados to oppose the Tridents in a must win CPL game, said he hoped that the young participants, who attended sessions at both the DCC and GCC grounds, learnt something from their exposure at the Academy which was run by his elder brother, Mark.

Sports helps to build character, unity and healthy youngsters while you could make a decent living from sports if you are good enough, Harper said.

”People keep referring to me as DCC’s Vice-President but it is as the GCA President that I delighted with this Academy which was the brainchild of the past DCC Administration under Alfred Mentore and I am happy to see it continue with the GCC also involved” Harper disclosed.

Harper stressed the importance of these youngsters, some as young as five years, getting to walk on Bourda, the oldest cricket club in the West Indies an added that while his CPL duties prevented him from spending time with the participants who where coached by former Guyana off-spinner Gavin Nedd, Orin Bailey and Mark Harper among others, he was very much involved in the planning of the Academy which at first only catered for 30 or 40 students.

Among other speakers at the closing ceremony at which each of the participants received certificates, was Chairperson Elizabeth Harper, who worked tirelessly as Secretary for the Academy while also present at the Head table was Mrs. Gwen Williams who contributed her organising abilities.

Mrs. Harper thanked the many sponsors which included the Guyana Amazon Warriors while the GCC representatives were unavoidably absent. (Sean Devers)