Man in the street predictions for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight tonight

The world, including Guyana, will tune in tonight for the greatest boxing match of the century when the undefeated Floyd Mayweather fights UFC champion, the unbeaten Conor McGregor. Kaieteur Sport took the streets of Georgetown yesterday to see who fans believe will win the multi-million dollar fight. Below are some of the predictions.

Dwight Sullivan – “For Floyd to lose is impossible. Simply because he is the best in the sport and a great businessman, he chooses his fights well.”

Jonathan Galloway – “Floyd Mayweather is too smart and too fast. He is going to break McGregor down and showboat from the first round.”

Dellon Ceasar – “I don’t like his (Mayweather) fighting style. I believe a boxer should fight and not run all match. I like McGregor for the fight because he is more aggressive.”

Mark Seymour – “Conor holds the advantage for the first phase of the fight which is about 6 rounds because it requires a lot of physical contact in terms of hugging which is more in McGregor’s domain. After then Mayweather will tire and McGregor will capitalize.”

Christopher Johnson – “I will always choose a boxer in a boxing match. On your feet is a boxer; on the floor is a fighter. Conor is in a strange territory.”

Mark Jacobs – “It’s a boxing match. He (Mayweather) has over two decades experience fighting the best of the best, being undefeated. It will take extreme luck for McGregor, a UFC fighter, to beat arguably the greatest boxer ever in a boxing match.”