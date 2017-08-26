Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyanese Trio return from Lawyers Cricket World Cup

Aug 26, 2017

Charles Ramson, Sanjeev Datadin and Timothy Jonas and other members of the West Indies Lawyers Cricket Team recently returned from the Biennial Lawyers Cricket World Cup hosted this year in Sri Lanka from

The West Indies Lawyers Cricket Team.

August 10-21.
The tournament was opened by the Honourable Chief Justice of Sri Lanka and cricketing legend Arjuna Ranatunga and saw the highest number of teams competing in the tournament. Twelve teams played in two pools and the final was won by Australia which defeated the host team Sri Lanka with the West Indies finishing 4th in the tournament.
The Caribbean side was captained by Trinidadian Shashi Seecharan with Guyanese Charles Ramson as the vice-captain. Ramson who was only able to play three matches as he was concluding an academic programme on a Chevening Scholarship had an outstanding tournament with 5 wickets and a score of 32 off 20 balls in the first match, 89 run out in the second, and 116 not out and 2 wickets in the third match; he also won two man of the match awards.
He finished the tournament with a batting average of 79 having accumulated 237 runs, he ha d a strike rate of 126. The next World Cup is expected to be either in New Zealand or India.

August 20, 2017

