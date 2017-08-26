Garbage piles continue to build-up around G/town

Despite the numerous warnings and promises made by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), piles of garbage remain around the capital city.

With the reopening of school just around the corner, an ugly pile of garbage could be seen on Hadfield Street, outside of the Saint Stanislaus College compound. This was one of several growing piles around Georgetown.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green on Thursday last, disclosed that a meeting which was promised by the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Monday last, has not yet commenced to discuss the worrying issue.

According to the Mayor, “I don’t know if he has met with the Town Clerk. I have not spoken to Minister Bulkan. Presently we are coping with the situation. We are trying to keep our heads above water. We have been managing so far with the small contractors. We are still looking at ways and means of how we can find that $300 million dollars (to pay Cevons and Puran Brothers) and there is no way on the horizon I am seeing it coming from anywhere, and so we are still hoping that the contractors can really sit with us and let us deal with it”.

The Mayor highlighted that these contractors would have been doing a great job but, “There are some persons within society who just think that they can be lawless and continue to dump garbage idly”.

She complained that, “If the truck don’t come today they just bring it and dump it outside Mandela Avenue, outside Main Street, outside some prominent places by Parliament building and all of that, to get attention. We are hoping that good sense would prevail in some of those persons and they will hold the garbage. Every single day Mr. Narine (Director of Solid Waste Management) puts out a release on social media where the garbage contractors will be collecting garbage”.

In her statement she said the M&CC “would have had an agreement with the big contractors since earlier in 2017 where we were going to pay them current, which is $45 million dollars a month”. This, she explained, would be done while the council “looks at” the previous years, inclusive of 2015 to 2017.

“We were able to pay off whatever variation we had for 2015, 2016 we have not been able touch. We were paying current in 2017, which was the 45 million between the two contractors… We are still accumulating that 45 million which will be paid to the small contractors until we can sort this thing out with the big contractors, because we have not terminated their contracts. They have suspended their work with us and we are still hoping that we can find reasonable ground to continue to work.”

The Mayor said she has been seeking assistance from the Minister of Communities from since the end of 2016 and added that, “There is a lot of work and if anyone really takes the time to sit down and look at the expenses that the council has to maintain a healthy city, as to the income that we are getting and persons are not paying their taxes on time…”

Green said that it is due to this, issue matters remain in court.