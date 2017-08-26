Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Fire averted at GPL’s Onverwagt Sub-station

Aug 26, 2017

At approximately 21:42hrs Thursday evening, a failed connecting rod on the No. 5 Unit punctured a block resulting in a fire at the Onverwagt sub-station, West Coast of Berbice.
According to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), the quick response of the Guyana Fire Service averted major damage to equipment housed at the station.
GPL said it is currently assessing the damage and an investigation will be conducted.

  TONIGHT'S FIGHT

    Boxing is facing its greatest crisis. And ironically this crisis is as a result of the fight for the biggest purse in history...

August 20, 2017

