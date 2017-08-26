Fire averted at GPL’s Onverwagt Sub-station

Latest update August 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
At approximately 21:42hrs Thursday evening, a failed connecting rod on the No. 5 Unit punctured a block resulting in a fire at the Onverwagt sub-station, West Coast of Berbice.
According to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), the quick response of the Guyana Fire Service averted major damage to equipment housed at the station.
GPL said it is currently assessing the damage and an investigation will be conducted.
